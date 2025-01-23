Buffalo Bills Aim to Break Three-Decade Super Bowl Drought

In a bid to reach their first Super Bowl in three decades, the Buffalo Bills are sticking to their winning playbook as they prepare for a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship. Head Coach Sean McDermott emphasized the importance of staying true to their strategies, noting, 'When you know who you are, when you know what works for us, it's a lot easier.'

The Bills have faced disappointment against the Chiefs in previous postseason battles, with the Chiefs thwarting their Super Bowl hopes multiple times in recent years. However, McDermott is confident in their approach, stating, 'In order to win you can't be afraid to lose and I think those go hand-in-hand.'

As Kansas City seeks a historic Super Bowl "three-peat" with a spectacular 15-2 season, the Bills face a formidable challenge. McDermott praised the Chiefs' sustained success, saying, 'That is a great example of continuing to evolve over time.' Now, the Bills aim for a breakthrough moment in this competitive NFL season.

