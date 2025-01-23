Left Menu

Sporting Shake-Ups and Surprises: A Week in Review

A roundup of recent sports news includes Aaron Glenn becoming the Jets' head coach, Ben Johnson's confident start with the Bears, a snow-postponed Pelicans game, Rays' deal with Taylor Walls, Gregg Popovich's uncertain return, Bills ready for AFC showdown, Jaguars splitting with Trent Baalke, Dodgers signing Roki Sasaki, Heat suspending Jimmy Butler, and Mavericks' Dereck Lively's injury.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn, former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, as their head coach in a move that's generating buzz in NFL circles. Aaron, who began his NFL career with the Jets, returns after an illustrious playing and scouting history.

In the world of basketball, the Pelicans' game in New Orleans was postponed because of a rare snowstorm, affecting sports schedules in North America. Meanwhile, Chicago Bears' new head coach Ben Johnson expressed optimism about the team's potential during his introduction.

Baseball news saw the Dodgers securing Japanese pitcher Sasaki, strengthening their roster with hopes of maintaining their winning streak. To wrap up, NFL head coach Sean McDermott aims for consistency as the Bills face the Chiefs, while injuries and suspensions shook up team rosters across leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

