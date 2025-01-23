Grealish Shines Under Tuchel's Watchful Eye in Champions League Clash
Under the watchful eye of England's new coach Thomas Tuchel, Jack Grealish impressed despite Manchester City's 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Grealish scored and assisted, marking a significant personal comeback after exclusion from the European Championship squad by Gareth Southgate.
Jack Grealish, the Manchester City midfielder, caught the attention of England's new coach Thomas Tuchel, who was observing from the stands. Despite City's 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Grealish showed his potential.
His impact was immediate upon entering the game. In the 50th minute, he scored with a close-range thump. Only three minutes later, his deflected cross led to Erling Haaland's goal.
Grealish seems determined to redeem himself after being excluded from Gareth Southgate's European Championship squad last year. His chance comes as Tuchel prepares for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.
