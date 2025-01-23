Left Menu

Revamped PSG Triumphs Over Manchester City in Stunning Comeback

Paris Saint-Germain staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Manchester City 4-2, overcoming a two-goal deficit in the Champions League. With four different scorers, PSG showcased their teamwork in the absence of Kylian Mbappé. The victory positions PSG to advance with only a draw needed against Stuttgart.

Updated: 23-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:16 IST
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a stunning performance by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to triumph over Manchester City with a 4-2 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday. The win propels PSG from the elimination zone, requiring just a draw against Stuttgart to advance.

Demonstrating resilience and teamwork, PSG's reimagined lineup saw four different players score, including Bradley Barcola and Joao Neves. The team's approach without star player Kylian Mbappé proved effective, as coach Luis Enrique emphasized a collective effort.

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his team was outmaneuvered, highlighting PSG's superior play. The victory not only boosts PSG's prospects but also underscores the impact of Enrique's coaching in fostering a cohesive and competitive team dynamic.

