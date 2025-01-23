Left Menu

Ludvig Aberg Thrives at Torrey Pines with Stellar 63

Ludvig Aberg excelled at Torrey Pines with a 9-under 63, taking an early lead at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Swedish golfer capitalized on the North Course with eight birdies and an eagle. Despite a fresh start following knee surgery, Aberg is eager for upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:45 IST
Ludvig Aberg showcased his talent with a remarkable 9-under 63 at Torrey Pines, outpacing Danny Walker and Hayden Springer in the Farmers Insurance Open's first round.

The Swede excelled on the North Course, making eight birdies and an eagle, and expressed his admiration for the picturesque venue in San Diego.

Aberg's recovery from knee surgery hasn't slowed him; he looks forward to playing more tournaments, despite stiff competition and changes to tournament locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

