In a remarkable display of power cricket, Abhishek Sharma lit up the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first T20I against England, achieving a quick-fire half-century off just 20 balls. As per cricketing authority Wisden, Sharma set a new benchmark for Indian players by hitting the most sixes in a T20I run chase.

The game marked a dominant performance by India's spinners, who dismantled England's batting lineup for a modest total of 132. Key performers Varun Chakravarthy, with figures of 3/23, and Axar Patel, taking 2/22, pressured England's batters throughout their innings. Notably, England captain Jos Buttler showed resistance, contributing 68 runs off 44 balls, only to be eventually ousted by Chakravarthy.

Chasing the target, India breezed to a comfortable victory in just 12.5 overs, losing only three wickets along the way. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering 79 off 34 balls, his innings punctuated by eight sixes, surpassing the previous Indian record in T20I chases. Support came from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, aiding India's dominant display. Sharma's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, famed for similar feats, would be proud of his protege's explosive batting that set the stage alight.

(With inputs from agencies.)