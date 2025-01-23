Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Blitz Stuns England in First T20I

Abhishek Sharma unleashed a spectacular 20-ball half-century in India's swift victory over England during their T20I clash. He shattered the record for most sixes in a T20I chase by an Indian, hitting eight maximums. India's spinners set the tone by restricting England to a mere 132 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:57 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Blitz Stuns England in First T20I
Abhishek Sharma (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of power cricket, Abhishek Sharma lit up the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first T20I against England, achieving a quick-fire half-century off just 20 balls. As per cricketing authority Wisden, Sharma set a new benchmark for Indian players by hitting the most sixes in a T20I run chase.

The game marked a dominant performance by India's spinners, who dismantled England's batting lineup for a modest total of 132. Key performers Varun Chakravarthy, with figures of 3/23, and Axar Patel, taking 2/22, pressured England's batters throughout their innings. Notably, England captain Jos Buttler showed resistance, contributing 68 runs off 44 balls, only to be eventually ousted by Chakravarthy.

Chasing the target, India breezed to a comfortable victory in just 12.5 overs, losing only three wickets along the way. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering 79 off 34 balls, his innings punctuated by eight sixes, surpassing the previous Indian record in T20I chases. Support came from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, aiding India's dominant display. Sharma's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, famed for similar feats, would be proud of his protege's explosive batting that set the stage alight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025