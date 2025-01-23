Rohit Sharma's Struggles Continue, Questions Arise Ahead of Season

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's batting struggles continued, managing only 3 runs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir in Mumbai on Thursday. Facing 19 deliveries before being dismissed by pacer Umar Nazir Mir, Sharma's disappointing streak persists.

Rohit's recent Test performance has also been under scrutiny, notably in India's tour of Australia, where he could muster just 31 runs in five innings over three Tests. During the 2024-25 Test season, Sharma's form hit a low point with only 164 runs in eight matches, with his best score being 52 against Bangladesh.

The pressure on Rohit as captain increased after India faced their first home Test series defeat in 12 years, succumbing 0-3 to New Zealand. While India's victory in Perth offered a glimmer of hope, Sharma returned after a personal break, tasked with revitalizing his approach.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cricket Association made key announcements on January 20 regarding Rohit's continued inclusion. His batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also faltered, scoring just 4 runs. In a separate match, Shubman Gill of Punjab was similarly troubled, underlining a difficult day for Indian cricket's prominent figures in the domestic league.

As the domestic season unfolds, these performances prompt questions concerning the form and preparedness of the Indian cricket stalwarts for the upcoming challenges on both national and international stages.

