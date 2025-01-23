Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Historic Win at Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, an Indian-born Canadian golfer, has achieved a significant milestone by securing his maiden victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. At the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Yellamaraju clinched a five-shot victory, posting a record-breaking 25-under 263. This triumph marks his first major win, underscoring his potential in professional golf.

The 23-year-old, who moved from Visakhapatnam to Canada as a child, turned professional in 2021. His career has been shaped by the unwavering support of his parents, who encouraged his passion for golf from a young age. Yellamaraju acknowledged their sacrifices and dedication, crediting them for his success.

The win not only elevated Yellamaraju to No. 2 on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List but also assured him of starts in the first eight events of the 2025 season. With top-20 players earning PGA Tour cards, Yellamaraju looks set for a promising future in professional golf.

