Left Menu

Ankit Bawne Suspended: Controversy and Consequences in Ranji Trophy Clash

Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne was suspended for one match after showing dissent during a Ranji Trophy game. The incident delayed play for 15 minutes amid criticism of umpiring standards. With the team struggling in Group A, Bawne's absence against Baroda presents a formidable challenge for Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:47 IST
Ankit Bawne Suspended: Controversy and Consequences in Ranji Trophy Clash
Ankit Bawne (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne has been handed a one-match suspension for displaying dissent during a Ranji Trophy encounter. The decision was communicated to the Maharashtra team ahead of their Group A match against Baroda in Nashik, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The controversy erupted during Maharashtra's fifth-round clash with Services when Bawne, acting as stand-in captain, refused to vacate the pitch after being given out. Contention arose as evidence indicated the ball had bounced prior to a catch by Shubham Rohilla at slip off spinner Amit Shukla; unfortunately, without the Decision Review System (DRS), a challenge was not possible.

The protest led to a 15-minute delay before play recommenced, following intervention from match referee Amit Sharma and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni. The incident gained additional traction when regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, away with India A in Australia, posted replay footage of the dismissal online. "Players face penalties and reproval, yet what about the thorough evaluation of umpires?" questioned Kulkarni, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He criticized the continued tenure of umpires known for errors, calling the reaction deserved. Bawne, a standout performer this season with 361 runs at a 51.57 average, including a century and two half-centuries, will be sorely missed against Baroda. Maharashtra, deeply embedded in Group A's lower reaches and out of playoff contention, sees Bawne's absence as a heavy blow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025