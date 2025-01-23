Ankit Bawne Suspended: Controversy and Consequences in Ranji Trophy Clash

Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne has been handed a one-match suspension for displaying dissent during a Ranji Trophy encounter. The decision was communicated to the Maharashtra team ahead of their Group A match against Baroda in Nashik, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The controversy erupted during Maharashtra's fifth-round clash with Services when Bawne, acting as stand-in captain, refused to vacate the pitch after being given out. Contention arose as evidence indicated the ball had bounced prior to a catch by Shubham Rohilla at slip off spinner Amit Shukla; unfortunately, without the Decision Review System (DRS), a challenge was not possible.

The protest led to a 15-minute delay before play recommenced, following intervention from match referee Amit Sharma and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni. The incident gained additional traction when regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, away with India A in Australia, posted replay footage of the dismissal online. "Players face penalties and reproval, yet what about the thorough evaluation of umpires?" questioned Kulkarni, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He criticized the continued tenure of umpires known for errors, calling the reaction deserved. Bawne, a standout performer this season with 361 runs at a 51.57 average, including a century and two half-centuries, will be sorely missed against Baroda. Maharashtra, deeply embedded in Group A's lower reaches and out of playoff contention, sees Bawne's absence as a heavy blow.

(With inputs from agencies.)