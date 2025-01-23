Left Menu

Ranji Trophy: India's Cricket Stars Stumble, Jadeja Shines

India's cricket stars including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill had dismal performances on their return to the Ranji Trophy, with Ravindra Jadeja being the standout. Despite the excitement for their participation, the players struggled to make a mark, falling early to competitive bowling attacks.

Updated: 23-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:02 IST
India's celebrated cricketers returned to the Ranji Trophy with much fanfare, only to be swiftly dispatched by formidable bowling from various teams. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill were among those facing early dismissals, unable to capitalize in their respective matches.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the sole bright spot, securing a five-wicket haul for Saurashtra, floundering Delhi's hopes in Rajkot. India's lackluster performance contrasted with fan expectations, leading to sparse attendance despite arrangements by the Mumbai Cricket Association for spectators at the BKC ground.

The players' participation follows BCCI's directive post-Australia series defeat, to emphasize commitment to domestic cricket. However, results were disheartening, with key players struggling to build momentum ahead of international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

