Left Menu

Rising Cricket Star: Rocky Flintoff's Century Boosts England Lions

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky, hit his first century for England Lions against Cricket Australia XI. The 16-year-old's remarkable innings, featuring six sixes, helped his team to a lead in Brisbane. This follows his record as the youngest England Under-19 century scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:19 IST
Rising Cricket Star: Rocky Flintoff's Century Boosts England Lions
Rocky Flintoff

England Lions' recent performance in Brisbane saw a standout achievement by Rocky Flintoff, son of cricket legend Andrew Flintoff. The 16-year-old scored an impressive 108 runs in a critical match against Cricket Australia XI, marking his first century for the team.

Flintoff's inclusion in the squad, orchestrated by his father, comes after his record-breaking performance as the youngest player to score a century in the England Under-19s in July. His latest innings included six powerful sixes, leading England Lions to a significant 319 total and a first-innings lead of 105 runs.

The team is now preparing for an upcoming first-class Test against Australia A in Sydney, set to begin next Wednesday, as they continue to build on their promising tour performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025