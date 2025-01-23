Rising Cricket Star: Rocky Flintoff's Century Boosts England Lions

England Lions' recent performance in Brisbane saw a standout achievement by Rocky Flintoff, son of cricket legend Andrew Flintoff. The 16-year-old scored an impressive 108 runs in a critical match against Cricket Australia XI, marking his first century for the team.

Flintoff's inclusion in the squad, orchestrated by his father, comes after his record-breaking performance as the youngest player to score a century in the England Under-19s in July. His latest innings included six powerful sixes, leading England Lions to a significant 319 total and a first-innings lead of 105 runs.

The team is now preparing for an upcoming first-class Test against Australia A in Sydney, set to begin next Wednesday, as they continue to build on their promising tour performances.

