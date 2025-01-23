Rising Cricket Star: Rocky Flintoff's Century Boosts England Lions
Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky, hit his first century for England Lions against Cricket Australia XI. The 16-year-old's remarkable innings, featuring six sixes, helped his team to a lead in Brisbane. This follows his record as the youngest England Under-19 century scorer.
England Lions' recent performance in Brisbane saw a standout achievement by Rocky Flintoff, son of cricket legend Andrew Flintoff. The 16-year-old scored an impressive 108 runs in a critical match against Cricket Australia XI, marking his first century for the team.
Flintoff's inclusion in the squad, orchestrated by his father, comes after his record-breaking performance as the youngest player to score a century in the England Under-19s in July. His latest innings included six powerful sixes, leading England Lions to a significant 319 total and a first-innings lead of 105 runs.
The team is now preparing for an upcoming first-class Test against Australia A in Sydney, set to begin next Wednesday, as they continue to build on their promising tour performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Action-Packed Sports Highlights: From NBA Triple-Doubles to LIV Golf and Beyond
ADVIK Expands Global Presence with Powersports MTG GmbH Acquisition
A Day in the Arena: Sports Line-Up for January 8
Bridging Cultures Through Sport: UAE and India Open Padel Courts
IRONMAN 70.3 Goa 2025: Reimagining Sports and Tourism