Shenzhen to Host Historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will take place in Shenzhen, China from 2025 to 2027, marking its first hosting in China. The event supports cultural exchange and women's sports empowerment. It represents the growth of tennis in China and will inspire young girls to pursue the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:39 IST
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced that the Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Shenzhen, China from 2025 to 2027. This marks the first occasion the prestigious tennis event will take place in China, with the last Asian hosting dating back to 1989 in Tokyo, Japan.

With a record 146 nations competing in 2025, the ITF emphasized that the event aims to foster cultural exchange, celebrate diversity, and strengthen connections between athletes and fans worldwide. World number five Zheng Qinwen expressed her excitement, noting the progress of tennis in China and the impact on young girls.

Billie Jean King, a twelve-time Grand Slam champion, praised Shenzhen's embodiment of growth and innovation, key to the Cup's mission of promoting women's sports. The Finals will also see teams from host nations like Australia and the Czech Republic participate in rigorous group events before playoff qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

