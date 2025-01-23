Manchester City Faces Crisis Amid Injuries and Tough Schedule

Manchester City is grappling with significant challenges on and off the field. Despite a spending spree to bolster its squad, the team's weaknesses in defense and midfield have been laid bare, leading to recent defeats, including a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

With key players like Rodri out due to injury, City's aging midfield is struggling against strong opponents, leaving Pep Guardiola with tactical dilemmas. The team's hopes in the Champions League hang in the balance ahead of critical fixtures.

Off the field, City faces serious allegations of numerous financial breaches. While the club denies these charges, potential penalties loom, adding more pressure on the beleaguered team as it navigates a punishing Premier League schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)