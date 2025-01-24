NFL and Beyond: From Contracts to Comebacks

Bill Belichick has officially signed a $10 million per year contract with the University of North Carolina, with potential bonuses. This ends speculation about his commitment amid rumors of NFL interest.

Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison is entering the 2025 NFL Draft despite surgery, while Kevin Stefanski will call plays again for the Browns. Mark Andrews expressed disappointment over a dropped pass affecting the Ravens' playoff hopes.

The NFL aims to schedule more games in Brazil, and Jurickson Profar has signed a $42 million deal with the Braves. Meanwhile, Sean McVay and Erik Spoelstra face uncertainties in their teams' dynamics.