Barcelona Secures Araújo's Future Amidst Juventus Speculation

Barcelona has put an end to the speculation around Ronald Araújo's future by extending his contract for another six seasons, effectively dismissing rumors of a potential switch to Juventus.

The Spanish club announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement with the Uruguayan central defender, who will remain with them until June 2031.

Araújo, who joined Barcelona in 2018 and rose through the ranks from the 'B' squad to the main team by the 2020-21 season, has made a significant impact with 154 performances, contributing eight goals and six assists. This season, he has been appointed as the team's second captain.

