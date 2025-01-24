Tottenham Striker Dominic Solanke Faces Six-Week Recovery

Tottenham Hotspur is set to be without star striker Dominic Solanke for approximately six weeks following a knee injury sustained in training, confirmed manager Ange Postecoglou on Thursday.

Solanke, who did not play in recent matches against Everton and Hoffenheim, has been a key player this season, securing 11 goals in 29 appearances since joining from Bournemouth for £55 million.

Postecoglou expressed hope that Solanke's recovery might be quicker than anticipated, suggesting the possibility of an earlier return depending on his progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)