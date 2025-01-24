Tottenham Striker Dominic Solanke Faces Six-Week Recovery
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke is out for about six weeks with a knee injury, according to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. Solanke was injured during training last week and has missed matches against Everton and Hoffenheim. Purchased for £55 million, he has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances.
Tottenham Hotspur is set to be without star striker Dominic Solanke for approximately six weeks following a knee injury sustained in training, confirmed manager Ange Postecoglou on Thursday.
Solanke, who did not play in recent matches against Everton and Hoffenheim, has been a key player this season, securing 11 goals in 29 appearances since joining from Bournemouth for £55 million.
Postecoglou expressed hope that Solanke's recovery might be quicker than anticipated, suggesting the possibility of an earlier return depending on his progress.
