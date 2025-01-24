Left Menu

Agony in Melbourne: Djokovic's Heartbreaking Exit

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Australian Open semifinal due to a severe muscle tear in his left leg after the first set against Alexander Zverev. Despite managing pain with medication and physiotherapy, he conceded the match, ending his bid for an 11th Australian Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:14 IST
Agony in Melbourne: Djokovic's Heartbreaking Exit
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday. The Serbian star, who has been dealing with a muscle tear in his left leg, lost the opening set 7-6 (5) in a hard-fought tiebreaker.

Fans at Melbourne Park voiced their disappointment as Djokovic walked off the court, signaling his withdrawal. At a news conference, Djokovic revealed the escalating pain from his injury, which he initially sustained during his previous win over Carlos Alcaraz. Despite aggressive treatments and medication, the 37-year-old found it impossible to continue the match.

This untimely exit dashed his hopes of clinching a record 25th Grand Slam title. As Zverev advanced to his first Australian Open final, Djokovic reflected on possible future appearances, given the severity of his injury struggles. Meanwhile, the women's final is set, with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka facing Madison Keys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025