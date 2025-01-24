Adam Griffith: The New Maestro of Australian Fast Bowling

Cricket Australia has named Adam Griffith as its new national pace bowling coach, tasked with grooming the next generation of fast bowlers. The decision comes as seasoned players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins enter their 30s, emphasizing the need for fresh talent.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the position was initially announced in October, focusing on managing fast bowlers across various programs to prevent injuries and ensure a consistent approach in handling Australia's quicks. Griffith, 46, will work under head coach Andrew McDonald and bowling coach Daniel Vettori, reporting to CA's head of national teams Ben Oliver, with whom he has previously collaborated in Western Australia.

Griffith, who holds experience as Victoria's bowling coach, has also led Tasmania and the BBL's Hobart Hurricanes. He has worked with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC, and had brief coaching stints with the Australia men's team during significant tournaments and tours.

