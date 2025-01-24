Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Journey Back to the Australian Open Final

Jannik Sinner, the reigning champion from Italy, defeated Ben Shelton to secure a spot in the Australian Open final. Despite experiencing cramps, Sinner showcased resilience and skill to claim victory and will face Alexander Zverev in the final after Zverev advanced past Djokovic.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:07 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an impressive display of skill and determination, defending champion Jannik Sinner secured his place in the Australian Open final by defeating Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday. Despite experiencing third-set cramps, Sinner managed to overcome adversity and showcase his prowess on the court.

The Italian, who holds the No. 1 ranking and is 23 years old, faced tough competition in the opening set but broke Shelton's serve at a critical point to dominate the tie-breaker. He continued his momentum into the second set with another break, consolidating his control over the match.

Sinner's pursuit of a third Grand Slam title remains intact, with the final set for Sunday against No. 2 Alexander Zverev. Zverev advanced after Novak Djokovic was forced to retire due to a leg injury during their semifinal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

