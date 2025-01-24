Left Menu

Ben Shelton Reflects on Costly Errors in Australian Open Semi-Final

Ben Shelton, reflecting on his Australian Open semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner, admitted that key errors at crucial moments derailed his performance. Despite breaking Sinner's serve, Shelton squandered chances to seize an early lead and acknowledged the challenge of facing top-seeded players. He remains confident in closing gaps with elite competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:16 IST
Ben Shelton expressed frustration over crucial mistakes during his Australian Open semi-final against Jannik Sinner, losses that cost him an advantageous position. The 21st seed served at 6-5 but was broken, allowing Sinner to dominate the tie-break and secure a smooth path to victory.

Shelton struggled to capitalize on Sinner's cramps during the third set and acknowledged the difficulty of facing a top-seed player. Despite missed opportunities, he reaffirmed his intentions to enhance consistency and leverage his powerful serve against elite opponents.

Although burdened by physical setbacks, Shelton expressed optimism about closing the gap with top-tier players. Reflecting on past setbacks, he vowed strategic improvement in future matches, aiming for more decisive outcomes when opportunities arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

