Injury Scare for India's Abhishek Sharma Before Second T20I

India's opener Abhishek Sharma experienced an injury scare just ahead of the second T20I match against England. The young cricketer twisted his ankle during a catching drill, necessitating immediate attention from the team physiotherapist on the field.

Following the mishap, Sharma was spotted limping as he returned to the pavilion, where he spent over thirty minutes with the physiotherapist. His condition has raised doubts about his participation in the upcoming Saturday match, especially since he did not practice batting at the nets afterward.

In light of Sharma's potential absence, India may consider fielding Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel, while Tilak Varma could be promoted to open with Sanju Samson. Currently, India leads the five-match series 1-0 after a convincing victory in Kolkata.

