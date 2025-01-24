Novak Djokovic: Defying Time and Injuries in Pursuit of Tennis Glory

Novak Djokovic's journey in tennis is marked by unparalleled determination and resilience. The Serbian icon, now nearing the age of 38, continues to defy expectations despite recurring injuries and the constant shadow of retirement.

His recent withdrawal from the Australian Open semifinals due to a torn leg muscle has fueled speculation about his future in the sport. Djokovic's championship aspirations were cut short, yet he remains optimistic about returning to top form.

Djokovic's drive is unquestionable, having achieved remarkable comebacks following surgeries and setbacks. His legacy as a ten-time Australian Open champion is unmatched, and he aims to add more titles to his name, firmly challenging any doubts about his career longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)