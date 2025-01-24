Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: PSG's New Scoring Sensation

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is optimistic about the addition of star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, expecting him to enhance the team's offensive strategy with his remarkable ability to score from afar.

The Georgian winger impressed during his stint at Napoli, maintaining an impressive scoring ratio, and has already left a notable mark with Georgia's national team. Enrique expressed that Kvaratskhelia, fondly dubbed "Kvaradona" by fans, will significantly boost PSG's tactical play.

The 23-year-old joined PSG with a significant transfer fee of 70 million euros. As the French club gears up for critical matches in both Ligue 1 and the revamped Champions League, Enrique hints at Kvaratskhelia's readiness, highlighting his adaptability and versatility as key assets to PSG's evolving squad.

