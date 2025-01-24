Left Menu

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: PSG's New Scoring Sensation

PSG's coach Luis Enrique is optimistic about new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's impact on the team's attack. Known for his long-distance goals, Kvaratskhelia shows promise with impressive scoring and assisting abilities. His transfer from Napoli aims to strengthen PSG's dynamic play, impacting their Ligue 1 and Champions League pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:43 IST
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is optimistic about the addition of star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, expecting him to enhance the team's offensive strategy with his remarkable ability to score from afar.

The Georgian winger impressed during his stint at Napoli, maintaining an impressive scoring ratio, and has already left a notable mark with Georgia's national team. Enrique expressed that Kvaratskhelia, fondly dubbed "Kvaradona" by fans, will significantly boost PSG's tactical play.

The 23-year-old joined PSG with a significant transfer fee of 70 million euros. As the French club gears up for critical matches in both Ligue 1 and the revamped Champions League, Enrique hints at Kvaratskhelia's readiness, highlighting his adaptability and versatility as key assets to PSG's evolving squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

