Left Menu

Smog Challenges England Batsmen Against India's Spinner: Varun Chakravarthy

England vice-captain Harry Brook struggled against India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy due to Kolkata's smog. Chakravarthy's pivotal performance led India to victory in the T20I series opener. Brook aims to devise a strategy to tackle spin better in upcoming matches with hopes for clearer conditions in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:06 IST
Smog Challenges England Batsmen Against India's Spinner: Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

England's challenge against India's skilled spinner Varun Chakravarthy was intensified by the thick Kolkata smog, according to vice-captain Harry Brook. The poor visibility affected the players' ability to track the white Kookaburra ball.

Chakravarthy's impressive spell resulted in the dismissals of key players such as Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Harry Brook, propelling India to a commanding seven-wicket win in the T20I series opener.

Brook revealed to the Daily Telegraph his determination to adapt against spin by crafting a consistent method to enhance performance. Despite his past IPL success, he now hopes for clearer conditions in Chennai to better face the spinning deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025