Smog Challenges England Batsmen Against India's Spinner: Varun Chakravarthy

England's challenge against India's skilled spinner Varun Chakravarthy was intensified by the thick Kolkata smog, according to vice-captain Harry Brook. The poor visibility affected the players' ability to track the white Kookaburra ball.

Chakravarthy's impressive spell resulted in the dismissals of key players such as Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Harry Brook, propelling India to a commanding seven-wicket win in the T20I series opener.

Brook revealed to the Daily Telegraph his determination to adapt against spin by crafting a consistent method to enhance performance. Despite his past IPL success, he now hopes for clearer conditions in Chennai to better face the spinning deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)