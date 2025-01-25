Kyle Walker's Italian Adventure: AC Milan Loan Move

Kyle Walker, the esteemed captain of Manchester City, has embarked on a fresh journey by joining AC Milan on a loan agreement lasting until the end of the season, as confirmed by both clubs on Friday. A purchase option exists, with Sky Italy estimating the cost at approximately 4.2 million pounds (or $5.24 million).

Walker, 34, has amassed 319 appearances under Pep Guardiola's management at City. He played a key role in the 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham United on January 4. Having transitioned from Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad in 2017, Walker extended his contract with City by three years in 2023, leaving him with 18 months remaining.

Despite his influential presence at City, where he's collected 17 trophies, including the esteemed Champions League and treble, Walker has opted to 'explore options to play abroad.' The club's struggles in the Premier League and Champions League may have influenced his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)