The Art of Unity: Mohun Bagan Fans Aim for World Record with Giant Tifo

Dedicated Mohun Bagan fans are creating a 25,500-square-foot hand-painted tifo to break the world record. Supporters creatively curated the massive banner, aiming to surpass the previous record held by IFK Norrkoping fans. Participants traveled long distances and dedicated extensive hours to complete this labor of love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:04 IST
Dedicated fans of India's oldest top-flight soccer club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are on the verge of making history by creating a 25,500-square-foot hand-painted tifo. The grand display will be unveiled during the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

A passionate group of Mohun Bagan supporters has been diligently working in a field located 25 kilometers from the stadium. They have built bamboo scaffolding to protect their artwork and have been conducting all-night vigils. The banner, when completed, is set to measure 340 feet in length and 75 feet in width, potentially breaking the world record held by fans of Swedish side IFK Norrkoping.

The tifo painting, which involved around 20 people working simultaneously, was crafted over 20 continuous days. Enthusiasts like Subhojit Kundu, who traveled 1,000 km, and Tanmoy Chakraborty, who commuted long distances, participated in the effort, expressing pride in contributing to a project that signifies their deep devotion to the club.

