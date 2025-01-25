Tiigers of Kolkata Set to Roar Again in ISPL Season 2

As the highly anticipated Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 approaches, the reigning champions Tiigers of Kolkata are set to defend their title starting January 26, 2025. Under the guidance of an exceptional leadership team, the Tiigers have been diligently refining their strategies and building team cohesion.

The recent ISPL auction in Mumbai saw the Tiigers smartly assemble a squad of 16 players for Rs97.45 lakhs. Noteworthy additions include Bhavesh Pawar at Rs 8.50 lakhs, Fardeen Kazi at Rs15.90 lakhs, and Prathamesh Thakare at Rs11.00 lakhs, reflecting a mix of experience and emerging talent poised to dominate on the field.

Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures and co-owner of the Tiigers, expressed confidence in their strategic preparations. She emphasized the team's resilience and teamwork, declaring their intent to make supporters proud by bringing the trophy home again, setting the stage for inspiring performances that uphold the league's spirit.

