Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has been named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. His standout performances, especially his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, have cemented his reputation as a leading short-format bowler. He claimed 36 wickets in 18 matches last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Arshdeep Singh, the talented left-arm seamer from India, has been awarded the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, recognizing his outstanding performances in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket.

At just 25 years old, Arshdeep played a crucial role in India's triumphant World Cup campaign, ending as the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. His impressive contributions in both the powerplay and death overs were instrumental in India's victory over South Africa by seven runs in the final held in Barbados.

Throughout 2024, Arshdeep took an impressive 36 wickets in 18 matches, showcasing his skills with an outstanding average and strike rate. His crowning moment was his best figures of 4/9 against the USA in the group stage, highlighting his prowess and consistency on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

