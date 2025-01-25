Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh, the talented left-arm seamer from India, has been awarded the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, recognizing his outstanding performances in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket.

At just 25 years old, Arshdeep played a crucial role in India's triumphant World Cup campaign, ending as the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. His impressive contributions in both the powerplay and death overs were instrumental in India's victory over South Africa by seven runs in the final held in Barbados.

Throughout 2024, Arshdeep took an impressive 36 wickets in 18 matches, showcasing his skills with an outstanding average and strike rate. His crowning moment was his best figures of 4/9 against the USA in the group stage, highlighting his prowess and consistency on the international stage.

