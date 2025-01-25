Sabalenka Reflects on Tactical Missteps in Australian Open Final

In a gripping Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka acknowledged a tactical misstep against Madison Keys, realizing that raw power was not the answer. The Belarusian, who fell short of claiming her third consecutive Grand Slam title, admitted post-match that a more strategic approach might have led to a different outcome.

Madison Keys, seeded 19th, showcased extraordinary precision and timing at Rod Laver Arena, overpowering Sabalenka in a dramatic 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory after a hard-fought two-hour match. Though Sabalenka noted the quality of Keys' play, she expressed regret over not adapting her strategy at critical moments.

Victory would have seen Sabalenka emulate Martina Hingis in achieving three consecutive Australian Open titles. Despite the setback, she remains optimistic, aiming to return stronger next year. Sabalenka took pride in her consistent finals appearances, a testament to her resilience on the Grand Slam stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)