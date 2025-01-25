Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Second T20I Against England
India captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl after winning the toss in the second T20I match against England. India made two changes due to injuries, replacing players Reddy and Singh with Sundar and Jurel. England also adjusted their lineup, handing Jamie Smith his debut.
- Country:
- India
In an anticipated clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20 International against England on Saturday.
Facing injuries, India brought in Washington Sundar and debutant Dhruv Jurel, omitting Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. Veteran bowler Mohammed Shami remained absent from the lineup.
England captain Jos Buttler also made significant alterations, introducing Jamie Smith as a debutante in lieu of an unwell Jacob Bethell and replacing Gus Atkinson with Brydon Carse. India currently leads the five-match series following a seven-wicket victory in the first encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- England
- T20I
- cricket
- Suryakumar Yadav
- toss
- changes
- Washington Sundar
- Sports
- match
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves Structural Changes to Strengthen Accountability Mechanism
Shakeup in The Democrats: Leadership Changes Amid Political Realignment in Maldives
India's December Inflation Eases: A Mixed Bag of Price Changes
Leadership Shuffle: Southampton FC's Boardroom Changes Amid Relegation Struggles
AAP Shakes Up Candidates: Key Changes in Delhi Polls