Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Second T20I Against England

In an anticipated clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20 International against England on Saturday.

Facing injuries, India brought in Washington Sundar and debutant Dhruv Jurel, omitting Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. Veteran bowler Mohammed Shami remained absent from the lineup.

England captain Jos Buttler also made significant alterations, introducing Jamie Smith as a debutante in lieu of an unwell Jacob Bethell and replacing Gus Atkinson with Brydon Carse. India currently leads the five-match series following a seven-wicket victory in the first encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)