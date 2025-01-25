Left Menu

Pickleball Nationals: Aditya Ruhela and Amrita Mukherjee Shine in Thrilling Championship

Aditya Ruhela and Amrita Mukherjee secured wins in the PRO Open men's and women's singles titles at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals. Ruhela triumphed over Harsh Mehta, while Mukherjee defeated Rakshikha Ravi. Armaan Bhatia and Sindoor Mittal excelled in mixed doubles, highlighting a remarkable weekend of pickleball in Greater Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:15 IST
Pickleball Nationals: Aditya Ruhela and Amrita Mukherjee Shine in Thrilling Championship
Aditya Ruhela in action at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals at Bennett University (Photo: IPA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Ruhela delivered an exceptional performance to claim victory over Harsh Mehta, securing the PRO Open men's singles title at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals in Greater Noida. Ruhela's superior shot placements ensured a decisive win, with the match concluding at 11-2, 11-2, marking a dominant display.

Ruhela advanced to the final post a remarkable 15-0 triumph over Ritesh Jaiswal. Harsh Mehta reached the finals after overcoming Nishaan Singh. Despite taking an early lead, Mehta was unable to fend off Ruhela's swift control of the game.

In the women's singles category, West Bengal's Amrita Mukherjee upended Rakshikha Ravi with an 11-9, 11-3 win, overcoming her initial loss to Ravi in the group stages. Mukherjee's perseverance in the finals earned her the championship, highlighting her competitive spirit.

In the mixed doubles, Armaan Bhatia paired with Sindoor Mittal to clinch the title, defeating Shail Shah and Rakshikha Ravi. The duo demonstrated strong form throughout the tournament, securing a 15-2 semifinal win. In other results, Akhil Mathur and Kavita Khanna emerged victorious in the 50 plus categories, while Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta took top honors in the 35 plus singles categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025