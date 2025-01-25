Pickleball Nationals: Aditya Ruhela and Amrita Mukherjee Shine in Thrilling Championship

Aditya Ruhela delivered an exceptional performance to claim victory over Harsh Mehta, securing the PRO Open men's singles title at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals in Greater Noida. Ruhela's superior shot placements ensured a decisive win, with the match concluding at 11-2, 11-2, marking a dominant display.

Ruhela advanced to the final post a remarkable 15-0 triumph over Ritesh Jaiswal. Harsh Mehta reached the finals after overcoming Nishaan Singh. Despite taking an early lead, Mehta was unable to fend off Ruhela's swift control of the game.

In the women's singles category, West Bengal's Amrita Mukherjee upended Rakshikha Ravi with an 11-9, 11-3 win, overcoming her initial loss to Ravi in the group stages. Mukherjee's perseverance in the finals earned her the championship, highlighting her competitive spirit.

In the mixed doubles, Armaan Bhatia paired with Sindoor Mittal to clinch the title, defeating Shail Shah and Rakshikha Ravi. The duo demonstrated strong form throughout the tournament, securing a 15-2 semifinal win. In other results, Akhil Mathur and Kavita Khanna emerged victorious in the 50 plus categories, while Rahul Belwal and Priyanka Mehta took top honors in the 35 plus singles categories.

