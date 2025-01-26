Antony Heads to Real Betis on Loan: A New Chapter in Spain

Manchester United's Brazilian winger, Antony, has embarked on a fresh journey, joining Real Betis on a loan deal for the rest of the season, both clubs confirmed on Saturday.

Though the complete terms remain undisclosed, insights from local media suggest that Betis won't be buying the winger outright. Manchester United has committed to bearing a substantial portion of Antony's salary, exceeding 84%, alongside performance-related bonuses.

Antony's arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 marked him as United's second-costliest signing, with a fee of £80.75 million ($100.77 million). Despite early promise, the 24-year-old has faced difficulties, registering just 12 goals in 96 matches for United. With a contract binding him until 2027, Antony's move to Seville is seen as a pivotal opportunity to reinvigorate his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)