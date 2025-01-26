FC Goa's Commanding Performance Overpowers Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed satisfaction with his team's robust first-half performance that secured a 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL), according to a report from the league's website. During the post-match press conference, Marquez commended the team's cohesion and resilience against a strong rival, while also noting areas for improvement.

The game saw FC Goa establishing dominance with first-half goals from Iker Guarrotxena and Aakash Sangwan. Guarrotxena's opening score in the 11th minute was followed by Sangwan doubling the lead with a well-placed strike just 15 minutes later. Marquez highlighted the influence of the team's substitutions and was pleased with their performance during the first half.

Reflecting on FC Goa's recent form, Marquez praised the team's ability to bounce back from a shaky start to the season, emphasizing the impact of recovering injured players. FC Goa holds second place on the league table with 33 points from 17 matches, having suffered just two losses. He also noted the critical role of team camaraderie, citing that players like Armando Sadiku and Mohammad Yasir were vocal supporters even when not on the pitch.

