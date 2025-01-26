Left Menu

PCB Chairman Updates on Saim Ayub's Injury Recovery and Team Changes Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed young cricketer Saim Ayub's absence from the ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. Despite receiving treatment in London, Ayub's recovery will extend beyond the tournament start. Fakhar Zaman is expected to replace him while Shan Masood and Imam ul Haq are considered for other team adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that young opener Saim Ayub is unlikely to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury sustained in South Africa.

Ayub is currently under treatment in London, with Naqvi personally overseeing his rehabilitation process. Despite earlier hopes, the Pakistani selectors have delayed finalizing their squad pending Ayub's confirmation.

Fakhar Zaman, known for his performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy, is set to replace Ayub. Options like Shan Masood and Imam ul Haq are being considered as contingencies for other potential squad changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

