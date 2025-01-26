Tilak Varma's Steely Resolve Seals Victory for India

In a tense showdown in Chennai, young cricketer Tilak Varma displayed exceptional skill and composure, guiding India to victory with an impressive knock of 72 runs off 55 balls against England. Chasing a target of 166, Varma showed maturity and strategic acumen, crucially anchoring his team's innings.

Tilak attributed his success to the invaluable advice he received from his coach, Gautam Gambhir. Speaking on the Star Sports' Amul Cricket Live show, he shared Gambhir's tactical insights, stressing the importance of staying at the crease until the end and effectively rotating the strike to maximize his impact. Such guidance fortified his focus during the match.

The encounter saw India overcome initial setbacks, with Tilak forming vital partnerships, despite losing key players early. Contributions from Washington Sundar bolstered the chase, narrowing the gap to victory. Despite England's late fightback, India's triumph highlighted Varma's emergence as a reliable finisher. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)