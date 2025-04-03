Left Menu

Jos Buttler's Redemption: From Dropped Catch to Match-Winning Knock

Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans redeemed his fielding error with a blazing 73 not out, leading his team to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match. Despite his initial misstep, Buttler's determined performance helped chase the target of 170 runs in just 17.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:53 IST
Jos Buttler's Redemption: From Dropped Catch to Match-Winning Knock
Cricket

Jos Buttler of the Gujarat Titans expressed his embarrassment after dropping a catch in an IPL match but quickly redeemed himself with the bat. His unbeaten 73-run performance off 39 balls was pivotal in securing an eight-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The English batter candidly admitted his fielding mistake during the match and his determination to compensate for it. Buttler's dropped catch had given Phil Salt an early chance, but the latter could not capitalize, scoring only 14 runs. In contrast, Buttler's innings was marked by aggressive and creative batting, showcasing his resolve.

Reflecting on his recent cricket experiences, Buttler revealed that playing with freedom and intent helped him combat the pressures of unenjoyable cricket months. His impressive form, along with contributions from his teammates, highlights Gujarat Titans' strong batting and bowling units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025