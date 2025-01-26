Left Menu

Storm of Suspensions: Top Athletes Face Doping Allegations

Over 30 athletes, including notable names from the Commonwealth Championships and national championships, face provisional suspensions after failing dope tests conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The list spans multiple sports, notably weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, and powerlifting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 30 athletes, including leading names from the Commonwealth Championships gold-winning weightlifter Popy Hazarika and National U-20 hammer throw champion Anshika Singh, have been provisionally suspended by NADA following failed dope tests. This announcement marks a significant crackdown in the effort to maintain sports integrity.

Prominent athletes such as Commonwealth gold medalist Hazarika and Anshika, who clinched the hammer throw title in 2024, are among those facing scrutiny. The list, spanning significant athletic disciplines, highlights the ongoing challenges in upholding fairness in sports.

Besides adults, the suspension list has seen inclusion of minors, emphasizing the depth of the issue. Among the suspended athletes are representatives from weightlifting, powerlifting, wrestling, athletics, basketball, wushu, boxing, kabaddi, judo, cycling, and para-athletics, reflecting widespread concern in the national sports domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

