Nations Compete for Centennial 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting

The race to host the centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games is intensifying, with seven nations from across four continents competing for the prestigious event. This surge of interest has sparked excitement among sports enthusiasts and organizers alike.

Countries such as Canada, India, and Nigeria have declared their interest in hosting, alongside two undisclosed nations. Additionally, New Zealand is looking to host the 2034 Games. This reflects the significance of the Games as a major event in the global sporting calendar, echoed by Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir.

In the wake of challenges after the 2026 pull-out by Australia's Victoria state, a new flexible hosting framework promises reduced costs and dynamic programming. This aims to encourage more nations to participate. Glasgow is set to host the 2026 Games, serving as a bridge to future editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)