Green Games Initiative: 38th National Games Lead in Eco-Friendly Sports Hosting

The 38th National Games is pioneering eco-friendly sports events by introducing a range of sustainability initiatives, such as providing athletes with eco-friendly welcome kits. The event, scheduled between January and February, underscores the importance of environmental conservation and sets a benchmark for future sports events worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:15 IST
Logo of the National Games (Photo: National Games) . Image Credit: ANI
The 38th National Games, organized by the National Games Secretariat, is set to promote environmental sustainability by adopting the theme of 'Green Games.'

To support this initiative, the athletes will be welcomed with eco-friendly kits that include items like cork material coasters, bamboo fibre water bottles, and recycled paper event materials. These steps are aimed at raising environmental awareness and motivating future events to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The upcoming games, taking place from January 28 to February 14, will feature 32 sporting disciplines. The previous games, held in Goa, showcased Maharashtra as the top medal winner. The event returns after a revival in Gujarat in 2022, making a significant comeback from a seven-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

