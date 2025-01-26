Green Games Initiative: 38th National Games Lead in Eco-Friendly Sports Hosting

The 38th National Games, organized by the National Games Secretariat, is set to promote environmental sustainability by adopting the theme of 'Green Games.'

To support this initiative, the athletes will be welcomed with eco-friendly kits that include items like cork material coasters, bamboo fibre water bottles, and recycled paper event materials. These steps are aimed at raising environmental awareness and motivating future events to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The upcoming games, taking place from January 28 to February 14, will feature 32 sporting disciplines. The previous games, held in Goa, showcased Maharashtra as the top medal winner. The event returns after a revival in Gujarat in 2022, making a significant comeback from a seven-year hiatus.

