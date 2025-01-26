Left Menu

Karnataka Kho Kho Players Reject Cash Award, Demand Respect

Two Karnataka players who participated in the Kho Kho World Cup rejected a Rs 5 lakh cash award, expressing dissatisfaction with the recognition of their achievements. They compared the reward with Maharashtra's larger incentives and called for equal respect and encouragement in sports from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:17 IST
Two athletes from Karnataka, who contributed to their respective teams' triumph in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, have turned down a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. They are dissatisfied with the recognition, arguing it does not suffice for their accomplishments in the sport.

Despite being commended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, M K Gautham and Chaitra B cited Maharashtra's significantly larger rewards, which include Rs 2.25 crore and government jobs, as a stark contrast to Karnataka's offering. They claim this disparity discourages engagement in traditional sports like Kho Kho.

The refusal of the award prompted the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, to urge the players to accept the prize, criticizing the current government as financially strained. The situation has stirred political controversy, spotlighting how sports achievements are valued across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

