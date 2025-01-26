Karnataka Kho Kho Players Reject Cash Award, Demand Respect

Two athletes from Karnataka, who contributed to their respective teams' triumph in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, have turned down a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. They are dissatisfied with the recognition, arguing it does not suffice for their accomplishments in the sport.

Despite being commended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, M K Gautham and Chaitra B cited Maharashtra's significantly larger rewards, which include Rs 2.25 crore and government jobs, as a stark contrast to Karnataka's offering. They claim this disparity discourages engagement in traditional sports like Kho Kho.

The refusal of the award prompted the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, to urge the players to accept the prize, criticizing the current government as financially strained. The situation has stirred political controversy, spotlighting how sports achievements are valued across different states.

