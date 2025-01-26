Karnataka Kho Kho Players Reject Cash Award, Demand Respect
Two Karnataka players who participated in the Kho Kho World Cup rejected a Rs 5 lakh cash award, expressing dissatisfaction with the recognition of their achievements. They compared the reward with Maharashtra's larger incentives and called for equal respect and encouragement in sports from the government.
- Country:
- India
Two athletes from Karnataka, who contributed to their respective teams' triumph in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, have turned down a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. They are dissatisfied with the recognition, arguing it does not suffice for their accomplishments in the sport.
Despite being commended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, M K Gautham and Chaitra B cited Maharashtra's significantly larger rewards, which include Rs 2.25 crore and government jobs, as a stark contrast to Karnataka's offering. They claim this disparity discourages engagement in traditional sports like Kho Kho.
The refusal of the award prompted the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, to urge the players to accept the prize, criticizing the current government as financially strained. The situation has stirred political controversy, spotlighting how sports achievements are valued across different states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) Goes Solo in Maharashtra Civic Polls After Realization of 2019 Blunder
Former minister Ravindra Chavan appointed Maharashtra BJP working president.
Ravindra Chavan Appointed BJP Maharashtra Working President
Crisis in Maharashtra: Unity Needed to Restore Peace
Nearly 5,000 youths have quit Naxalism, joined mainstream and got jobs: Union minister Nitin Gadkari at BJP's convention in Maharashtra.