Controversy and Abuse: The Red Card Debacle

The PGMOL has reported threats and abuse against referee Michael Oliver following his controversial red card decision against Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly. Despite the decision being upheld by VAR, the reaction has sparked a police investigation and wide public discourse in the sporting community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 01:47 IST
Police are investigating threats and abuse against referee Michael Oliver for his decision to issue a red card to Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly during Saturday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to PGMOL's Sunday announcement.

The incident, which saw Lewis-Skelly dismissed for tripping Matt Doherty, left Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, visibly upset. Despite the outcry, VAR confirmed the referee's decision as serious foul play, leading to a three-game suspension for the player.

PGMOL condemned the abuse faced by Oliver, emphasizing that no official should endure such attacks. The Premier League confirmed the VAR's decision, although former referee Mike Dean argued a yellow card would have sufficed. The situation highlights ongoing debates regarding refereeing standards in football.

