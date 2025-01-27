Referee Under Fire: Premier League's Michael Oliver Faces Threats

Referee Michael Oliver of the Premier League has come under severe threat following a match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal. According to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), police are currently investigating the serious threats aimed at Oliver and his family.

Oliver officiated the closely contested game on Saturday at Molineux, where Arsenal won 1-0. Both teams saw players sent off during the match, heightening tensions further. The PGMOL released a statement expressing their horror at the abuse directed towards Oliver after the game.

One of Oliver's decisions during the match, a straight red card to Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, was highly controversial. PGMOL has confirmed that the decision stood even after a video assistant referee review. Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)