Referee Under Fire: Premier League's Michael Oliver Faces Threats
Premier League referee Michael Oliver and his family face threats following a controversial match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited condemns these attacks, urging police investigations. Intense scrutiny followed Oliver's decision to give a red card to Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Referee Michael Oliver of the Premier League has come under severe threat following a match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal. According to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), police are currently investigating the serious threats aimed at Oliver and his family.
Oliver officiated the closely contested game on Saturday at Molineux, where Arsenal won 1-0. Both teams saw players sent off during the match, heightening tensions further. The PGMOL released a statement expressing their horror at the abuse directed towards Oliver after the game.
One of Oliver's decisions during the match, a straight red card to Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, was highly controversial. PGMOL has confirmed that the decision stood even after a video assistant referee review. Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arsenal's Stand Against Youth Violence: 'No More Red'
Arsenal's FA Cup Setback: A Striker's Woe
Iran's Military Expands Arsenal with Advanced Drone Delivery
Outrage in Dhanbad: School Principal's Controversial Conduct Under Scrutiny
Azerbaijani Activist's Controversial Conviction Spurs Global Criticism