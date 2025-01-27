Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Triumphs at Home: Key Victory and Milestones

Mumbai City FC broke a two-match losing streak with a decisive 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League. Goals by an own goal from Gaurav Bora and strikes by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Thaer Krouma secured the win, propelling them to the fifth position in the league standings.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC broke their two-game losing streak with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Head coach Petr Kratky expressed satisfaction after watching his team deliver a well-earned victory in front of a jubilant home crowd.

After a deadlocked first half, the breakthrough came in the 72nd minute courtesy of an own goal by Gaurav Bora. Lallianzuala Chhangte extended the lead six minutes later, while Thaer Krouma's powerful strike in the 82nd minute sealed the win. Coach Kratky praised the team's overall performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining such form.

The win catapulted Mumbai City FC to fifth in the standings, just a point shy of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Despite the leap in rankings, Kratky remains focused on a game-by-game approach, optimistic about a strong season finish. Highlighting the night's significance, Bipin Singh reached the milestone of 150 club appearances, a first for any player in Mumbai City FC history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

