Hardik Pandya: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket Leadership

The future of Hardik Pandya as a long-term captain for India's white-ball cricket largely depends on his commitment to domestic cricket and the selection trends set by BCCI's new management. Fitness and adaptability remain pivotal as Pandya draws comparisons to MS Dhoni as India's potential ODI finisher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:27 IST
The evolving landscape of Indian cricket leadership might soon see Hardik Pandya at its helm, provided he showcases dedication to domestic cricket, experts suggest. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pandya's future prospects rely on BCCI's new management dynamics and his own fitness and match readiness.

Despite having led India in 16 T20Is, changes in the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar shifted the captaincy mantle to Suryakumar Yadav. However, Pandya's consistent performance, especially in critical ICC tournaments like the 2019 World Cup, stands as a testament to his potential for leadership.

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar draws parallels between Pandya and legendary finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Bangar praises Pandya's ability to hold matches under pressure and his graciousness in transitioning roles, expressing hope for his potential return to captaincy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

