Stadium Struggles: Arnault Family's Paris FC Dream in Limbo

French billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is encountering difficulties in finalizing a deal for a new stadium for Paris FC, the football team they recently acquired. Talks over compensating Stade Francais for potential revenue losses have stalled, complicating the Arnault family's plans.

The family, known for their luxury empire LVMH, began discussions last year with Stade Francais to share the Jean-Bouin stadium, but concerns over synthetic lawn replacement and increased maintenance costs have proved a sticking point. Talks have also been slowed by issues surrounding security and scheduling constraints.

Paris FC President Pierre Ferracci remains hopeful for a resolution, aimed at boosting the club into France's top-tier league. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Juergen Klopp has voiced his concerns about Paris FC's current stadium, calling it inadequate for creating a spirited match atmosphere.

