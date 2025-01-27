Left Menu

Stadium Struggles: Arnault Family's Paris FC Dream in Limbo

The Arnault family is facing hurdles in securing a stadium for Paris FC, following its acquisition of the club. Negotiations with Stade Francais over the Jean-Bouin stadium have stalled due to compensation issues. With Paris FC aiming for top-tier league status, a stadium deal is crucial.

Updated: 27-01-2025 16:52 IST
French billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is encountering difficulties in finalizing a deal for a new stadium for Paris FC, the football team they recently acquired. Talks over compensating Stade Francais for potential revenue losses have stalled, complicating the Arnault family's plans.

The family, known for their luxury empire LVMH, began discussions last year with Stade Francais to share the Jean-Bouin stadium, but concerns over synthetic lawn replacement and increased maintenance costs have proved a sticking point. Talks have also been slowed by issues surrounding security and scheduling constraints.

Paris FC President Pierre Ferracci remains hopeful for a resolution, aimed at boosting the club into France's top-tier league. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Juergen Klopp has voiced his concerns about Paris FC's current stadium, calling it inadequate for creating a spirited match atmosphere.

