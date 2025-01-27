Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket Sales Amid Stadium Rush

The ICC confirmed that ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of next month's Champions Trophy will commence on Tuesday, despite ongoing renovation works at the hosting stadiums.

Stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are still being prepared, with a January 30 deadline for handover to the ICC looming.

The Champions Trophy will take place across Pakistan and Dubai starting February 19, with India's matches held in Dubai. The PCB insists the event remains on schedule, dismissing rumors of relocation due to construction delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)