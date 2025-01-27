Left Menu

Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket Sales Amid Stadium Rush

The ICC announced ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of the Champions Trophy despite ongoing stadium renovations. The tournament is set for February 19 across Pakistan and Dubai. The PCB dismissed concerns about delays. Ticket sales start at PKR 1000, with premium options available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST
Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket Sales Amid Stadium Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC confirmed that ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of next month's Champions Trophy will commence on Tuesday, despite ongoing renovation works at the hosting stadiums.

Stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are still being prepared, with a January 30 deadline for handover to the ICC looming.

The Champions Trophy will take place across Pakistan and Dubai starting February 19, with India's matches held in Dubai. The PCB insists the event remains on schedule, dismissing rumors of relocation due to construction delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025