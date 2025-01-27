Left Menu

Alpine Fuels the MotoGP World with Pramac Sponsorship

Renault's Alpine brand partners with Prima Pramac Yamaha for MotoGP 2023. Pramac, an independent team, won last year's championship. This season, it features riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira. Alpine aims to expand its motorsport influence, alongside its Formula One and World Endurance engagements.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renault's high-performance segment, Alpine, is expanding its reach into the MotoGP arena by becoming a 'main partner' to Prima Pramac Yamaha, the champions of last year's MotoGP season with Jorge Martin.

The partnership is significant, as Pramac made history last year by clinching the riders' championship as an independent team, a feat last achieved by Valentino Rossi in 2001.

This season, the team, having transitioned from Ducati to Yamaha, will compete with Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira in their roster, driving factory-standard Yamaha models.

Alpine's presence in motorsport is further emphasized by their involvement in both Formula One and the World Endurance Championship, a move echoed by Alpine's sales director Antononi Labate, who highlighted the brand's continued commitment to offering fans new motorsport experiences.

Renault's CEO, Luca de Meo, brings historical MotoGP sponsorship experience from his tenure at Fiat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

