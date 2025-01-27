Alpine Fuels the MotoGP World with Pramac Sponsorship

Renault's high-performance segment, Alpine, is expanding its reach into the MotoGP arena by becoming a 'main partner' to Prima Pramac Yamaha, the champions of last year's MotoGP season with Jorge Martin.

The partnership is significant, as Pramac made history last year by clinching the riders' championship as an independent team, a feat last achieved by Valentino Rossi in 2001.

This season, the team, having transitioned from Ducati to Yamaha, will compete with Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira in their roster, driving factory-standard Yamaha models.

Alpine's presence in motorsport is further emphasized by their involvement in both Formula One and the World Endurance Championship, a move echoed by Alpine's sales director Antononi Labate, who highlighted the brand's continued commitment to offering fans new motorsport experiences.

Renault's CEO, Luca de Meo, brings historical MotoGP sponsorship experience from his tenure at Fiat.

(With inputs from agencies.)