Luis de la Fuente's Contract Extended Until Euro 2028

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, extends his contract until Euro 2028. Having led Spain to victory in the 2024 European Championship and other accolades, de la Fuente's experience with Spain's youth teams has proven pivotal. His extension ensures continuity beyond the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:40 IST
In a significant development for Spanish football, coach Luis de la Fuente has extended his tenure to lead the national team until Euro 2028, as announced by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday.

Under his leadership, Spain secured the 2024 European Championship title with a stellar win over England. De la Fuente's career with the national team began in 2013, moving from youth squads to the senior team, culminating in a Nations League title in 2023.

With his experience and proven success, de la Fuente's extended contract ensures he will guide the team through the 2026 World Cup and into the forthcoming European Championships in Britain and Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

