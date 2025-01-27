Shami's Fitness Debate: India's Strategy Ahead of Key Tournaments

Pacer Mohammed Shami's fitness has sparked curiosity, but India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak assured that fitness isn't a concern. However, the decision for Shami's involvement in the remaining T20I series against England lies with captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Shami, sidelined since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was included in the ongoing T20I series, subsequent ODIs, and the Champions Trophy lineup. Despite being available, he was not picked for the initial T20 matches, raising questions about his readiness.

Kotak emphasized that Shami is part of future plans, but his participation and workload management before critical tournaments like the Champions Trophy depend on strategic decisions by the team management. Shami previously underwent ankle surgery in February last year, affecting his return to the Test squad against Australia despite domestic cricket appearances.

