India's Ambitious 2036 Olympic Bid Takes Center Stage at Inaugural International Research Conference

The inaugural International Olympic Research Conference at Rashtriya Raksha University, led by Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeks to bolster India's bid for the 2036 Olympics through financial sustainability, strategic planning, and collaborative networks. This pivotal event highlights India's commitment to sports innovation and development on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:53 IST
India's Ambitious 2036 Olympic Bid Takes Center Stage at Inaugural International Research Conference
Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to position India as a major contender in the global Olympic landscape, the first International Olympic Research Conference was inaugurated at Rashtriya Raksha University by Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. The four-day event aims to strengthen India's 2036 Olympics bid through collaborative efforts and strategic initiatives.

The conference underscores the importance of research and innovation in India's sporting ambitions, as emphasized by Mandaviya in his address. Praising the university's initiatives, he termed their B-CORE effort as the 'core of India.' The event, featuring over 60 research papers, marks a historic moment for South Asia, showcasing India's transformative drive in sports and education.

A high-profile panel, including international and local experts, debated India's Olympic bid strategies, sustainability, and the critical mistakes to avoid. With PM Modi's vision driving efforts towards making India a top sports nation by 2036, the conference embodies a holistic approach to integrating sports, youth development, and national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

